Owen Power will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. There are prop bets for Power available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Owen Power vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Sabres vs Islanders Game Info

Power Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Power has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 24:32 on the ice per game.

Power has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

He has two games with a point this season, but in four contests Power has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Power has an assist in two of four games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Power hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Power having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Power Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 4 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

