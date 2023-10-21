The Philadelphia Flyers, including Owen Tippett, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Fancy a wager on Tippett in the Flyers-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Owen Tippett vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

Tippett has averaged 15:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Tippett has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

In one of four games this season, Tippett has recorded a point, and he had multiple points in that game.

In one of four games this year, Tippett has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

Tippett's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is a 30.8% chance of Tippett having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

Their goal differential (+66) made them fourth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 4 Games 2 2 Points 2 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

