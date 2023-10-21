Pajaree Anannarukarn will compete at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club, taking place from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Anannarukarn at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Anannarukarn Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Pajaree Anannarukarn Insights

Anannarukarn has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 15 rounds.

Anannarukarn has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in four of her last 15 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Anannarukarn has had an average finish of 52nd.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Anannarukarn has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 39 -1 282 0 15 0 2 $438,371

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Anannarukarn finished 36th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, which is longer than the 6,680-yard length for this tournament.

Anannarukarn will take to the 6,680-yard course this week at Seowon Valley Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,577 yards in the past year.

Anannarukarn's Last Time Out

Anannarukarn was in the first percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai placed her in the 58th percentile.

Anannarukarn shot better than just 30% of the golfers at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Anannarukarn recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, worse than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Anannarukarn carded more bogeys or worse (six) than the tournament average (2.2).

Anannarukarn's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the field average of 6.5.

At that last competition, Anannarukarn had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Anannarukarn finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Anannarukarn bettered the field's average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.