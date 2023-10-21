Should you bet on Peyton Krebs to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Krebs stats and insights

Krebs is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Krebs has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up seven goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have one shutout, and they average 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.