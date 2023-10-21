Held from October 19-21, Pie-Yun Chien will compete in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea.

Looking to place a bet on Chien at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

+30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Pie-Yun Chien Insights

Chien has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in three of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over her last 16 rounds, Chien has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Chien has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five events, Chien has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 31 -3 277 0 10 2 3 $294,837

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Chien last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 59th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Seowon Valley Country Club is set for a shorter 6,680 yards.

The average course Chien has played in the past year has been 133 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Chien's Last Time Out

Chien finished in the 11th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai was strong, putting her in the 78th percentile of the field.

Chien shot better than 41% of the field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Chien did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other participants averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Chien had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Chien's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the tournament average (6.5).

In that last tournament, Chien had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Chien ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on six of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Chien carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

