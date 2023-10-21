In the upcoming tilt against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Pierre Engvall to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37 if he scores a goal)

Engvall 2022-23 stats and insights

In 17 of 76 games last season, Engvall scored -- but just one goal each time.

On the power play, Engvall posted one goal and two assists.

Engvall's shooting percentage last season was 13%. He averaged 1.7 shots per game.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

