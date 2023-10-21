Should you bet on Pontus Holmberg to find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pontus Holmberg score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holmberg 2022-23 stats and insights

In five of 37 games last season, Holmberg scored -- but just one goal each time.

Holmberg scored one goal on the power play.

Holmberg averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 18.5%.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

The Lightning ranked 14th in goals against, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.