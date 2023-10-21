Will Rasmus Dahlin Score a Goal Against the Islanders on October 21?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the New York Islanders. Is Rasmus Dahlin going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49 if he scores a goal)
Dahlin stats and insights
- Dahlin is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- Dahlin has picked up one assist on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up seven goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
