Rasmus Dahlin Game Preview: Sabres vs. Islanders - October 21
Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Fancy a bet on Dahlin? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rasmus Dahlin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Islanders Game Info
|Sabres vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Islanders Prediction
|Sabres vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Islanders Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dahlin Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 24:45 on the ice per game.
- Dahlin has yet to score a goal through four games this season.
- Dahlin has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of four games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Dahlin has an assist in three of four games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Dahlin has an implied probability of 62.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Dahlin Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|4
|Games
|4
|4
|Points
|3
|0
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.