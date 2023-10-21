Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Fancy a bet on Dahlin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 24:45 on the ice per game.

Dahlin has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Dahlin has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of four games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Dahlin has an assist in three of four games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Dahlin has an implied probability of 62.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 4 4 Points 3 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.