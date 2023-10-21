In the upcoming matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Ryan McLeod to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

McLeod is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

McLeod has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 19 total goals (4.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

