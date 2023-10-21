Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Score a Goal Against the Jets on October 21?
Should you wager on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a goal)
Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights
- In two of four games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.
- On the power play, Nugent-Hopkins has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 19 total goals (4.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
