Should you wager on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a goal)

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

On the power play, Nugent-Hopkins has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 19 total goals (4.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

