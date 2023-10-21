The Edmonton Oilers, including Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Looking to wager on Nugent-Hopkins' props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:18 on the ice per game.

In two of four games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In two of four games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has registered a point (multiple points both times).

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in two of four games this year, and had multiple assists both times.

Nugent-Hopkins' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 19 goals in total (4.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 4 Games 3 6 Points 5 2 Goals 2 4 Assists 3

