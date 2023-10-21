The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Reaves light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

Reaves is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

Reaves has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 20 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

