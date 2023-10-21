Ryann O'Toole will play at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship from October 19-21. The par-72 course spans 6,680 yards and the purse available is $2,200,000.00.

Looking to bet on O'Toole at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to win the tournament this week.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards O'Toole Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ryann O'Toole Insights

O'Toole has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 16 rounds, O'Toole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

O'Toole has finished in the top five in one of her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

In her past five events, O'Toole has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 36 -2 280 0 15 1 1 $420,265

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,680 yards, Seowon Valley Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,015 yards .

Seowon Valley Country Club checks in at 6,680 yards, 133 yards longer than the average course O'Toole has played in the past year (6,547 yards).

O'Toole's Last Time Out

O'Toole finished in the sixth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , with an average of 3.20 strokes.

She averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , which was good enough to land her in the 69th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , O'Toole was better than just 6% of the golfers (averaging 5.13 strokes).

O'Toole shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (the tournament average was 2.3).

On the 10 par-3s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , O'Toole recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

O'Toole's four birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship were less than the field average (4.4).

At that most recent competition, O'Toole's par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 3.3).

O'Toole ended the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , O'Toole fell short compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

