The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is entering the final round, and Ryutaro Nagano is currently in 43rd with a score of +3.

Looking to bet on Ryutaro Nagano at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +21000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards

Ryutaro Nagano Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Nagano has scored below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Nagano has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Nagano has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past three events.

He has made the cut in two of his past three events.

Nagano has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past three events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 32 +2 247 0 2 0 0 $200,152

Other Players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

The most recent time Nagano played this event was in 2021, and he finished 39th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,007 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this week's event.

The average course Nagano has played in the past year has been 159 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

Nagano's Last Time Out

Nagano was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 91st percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 27th percentile of the field.

Nagano shot better than 93% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.83.

Nagano carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Nagano carded three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Nagano's four birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average of 4.1.

In that most recent outing, Nagano had a bogey or worse on 12 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Nagano finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Nagano bettered the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Nagano's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

