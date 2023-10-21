Sabres vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - October 21
The injury report for the Buffalo Sabres (1-3) heading into their matchup with the New York Islanders (2-0-1) currently has four players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Matthew Savoie
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Zachary Benson
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Devon Levi
|G
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Scott Mayfield
|D
|Questionable
|Leg
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sabres vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sabres Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Sabres' 293 goals scored last season (3.6 per game) ranked third in the NHL.
- Buffalo allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.
Islanders Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Islanders' 242 goals last season (3.0 per game) ranked them 22nd in the NHL.
- New York's total of 217 goals conceded (2.6 per game) was fifth in the NHL.
- They had the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +25.
Sabres vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-125)
|Islanders (+105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.