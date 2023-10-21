The injury report for the Buffalo Sabres (1-3) heading into their matchup with the New York Islanders (2-0-1) currently has four players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21.

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Matthew Savoie C Out Shoulder Zachary Benson LW Questionable Lower Body Devon Levi G Questionable Lower Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Scott Mayfield D Questionable Leg

Sabres vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Sabres Season Insights (2022-23)

The Sabres' 293 goals scored last season (3.6 per game) ranked third in the NHL.

Buffalo allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

Islanders Season Insights (2022-23)

The Islanders' 242 goals last season (3.0 per game) ranked them 22nd in the NHL.

New York's total of 217 goals conceded (2.6 per game) was fifth in the NHL.

They had the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +25.

Sabres vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-125) Islanders (+105) 6

