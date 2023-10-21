The Buffalo Sabres (1-3) will host the New York Islanders (2-0-1) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.

You can watch ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN to see the Islanders attempt to hold off the Sabres.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Sabres vs Islanders Additional Info

Sabres vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Islanders Sabres 3-2 NYI

Sabres Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sabres were 26th in goals against, giving up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Sabres' 293 goals scored last season (3.6 per game) ranked third in the NHL.

They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.

The 63 power-play goals the Sabres put up last season (on 269 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.

The Sabres had the league's ninth-best power-play conversion rate (23.42%).

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tage Thompson 78 47 47 94 40 43 43% Jeff Skinner 79 35 47 82 46 41 47.3% Alex Tuch 74 36 43 79 38 64 42.7% Rasmus Dahlin 78 15 58 73 61 45 - Dylan Cozens 81 31 37 68 20 36 48.3%

Islanders Stats & Trends (2022)

The Islanders' total of 217 goals conceded (2.6 per game) was fifth in the NHL.

The Islanders' 242 goals last season (3.0 per game) ranked them 22nd in the NHL.

They had the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +25.

The Islanders had 35 power-play goals (on 222 chances), 31st in the NHL.

The Islanders had the league's 30th-ranked power-play percentage (15.77%).

Islanders Key Players