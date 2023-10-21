How to Watch the Sabres vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Buffalo Sabres (1-3) will host the New York Islanders (2-0-1) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.
You can watch ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN to see the Islanders attempt to hold off the Sabres.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sabres vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/14/2023
|Islanders
|Sabres
|3-2 NYI
Sabres Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Sabres were 26th in goals against, giving up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.
- The Sabres' 293 goals scored last season (3.6 per game) ranked third in the NHL.
- They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.
- The 63 power-play goals the Sabres put up last season (on 269 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.
- The Sabres had the league's ninth-best power-play conversion rate (23.42%).
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|78
|47
|47
|94
|40
|43
|43%
|Jeff Skinner
|79
|35
|47
|82
|46
|41
|47.3%
|Alex Tuch
|74
|36
|43
|79
|38
|64
|42.7%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|78
|15
|58
|73
|61
|45
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|81
|31
|37
|68
|20
|36
|48.3%
Islanders Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Islanders' total of 217 goals conceded (2.6 per game) was fifth in the NHL.
- The Islanders' 242 goals last season (3.0 per game) ranked them 22nd in the NHL.
- They had the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +25.
- The Islanders had 35 power-play goals (on 222 chances), 31st in the NHL.
- The Islanders had the league's 30th-ranked power-play percentage (15.77%).
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.3%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|49
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
