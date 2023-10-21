Sabres vs. Islanders: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 21
Saturday's NHL matchup between the Buffalo Sabres (1-3) and the New York Islanders (2-0-1) at KeyBank Center sees the Sabres favored at home (-125 moneyline odds to win) against the Islanders (+105). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.
Sabres vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sabres vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Sabres Moneyline
|Islanders Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6
Sabres vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- New York has played only one game this season that ended with over 6 goals.
- The Sabres have been a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they won).
- The Islanders fell in the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- Buffalo has had moneyline odds of -125 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- New York has not played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season.
