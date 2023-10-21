Saturday's NHL matchup between the Buffalo Sabres (1-3) and the New York Islanders (2-0-1) at KeyBank Center sees the Sabres favored at home (-125 moneyline odds to win) against the Islanders (+105). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.

Sabres vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Sabres vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sabres Moneyline Islanders Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sabres vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York has played only one game this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Sabres have been a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they won).

The Islanders fell in the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Buffalo has had moneyline odds of -125 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

New York has not played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season.

