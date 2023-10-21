The Buffalo Sabres (1-3) take on the New York Islanders (2-0-1) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN. The Sabres were defeated by the Calgary Flames 4-3 in their last outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Saturday's game.

Sabres vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Islanders 3, Sabres 1.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (+105)

Islanders (+105) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.4 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Sabres vs Islanders Additional Info

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres were 12-7-19 in overtime games as part of a 42-33-7 overall record last season.

In the 25 games Buffalo played that were decided by one goal, it had a 14-7-4 record (good for 32 points).

In the 12 games last season the Sabres scored just one goal, they finished 0-11-1.

Buffalo scored exactly two goals in 12 games last season (2-9-1 record, five points).

The Sabres scored three or more goals 56 times, and went 40-11-5 in those games (to register 85 points).

In the 33 games when Buffalo recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 40 points by finishing 19-12-2.

In games when it outshot its opponent, Buffalo was 21-17-3 (45 points).

The Sabres were outshot by their opponent in 39 games, going 20-15-4 to register 44 points.

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders put up a record of 6-11-17 in overtime games last season as part of an overall mark of 42-31-9.

In the 29 games New York played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 36 points.

In 16 games last season when the Islanders ended up with just one goal, they picked up five points (1-12-3).

New York accumulated 14 points (6-10-2) when scoring exactly two goals last season.

The Islanders scored three or more goals in 48 games, earning 79 points from those contests.

Last season New York recorded a single power-play goal in 26 games and registered 34 points, with a record of 15-7-4.

When outshooting its opponent last season, New York was 25-12-4 (54 points).

The Islanders were outshot by their opponents in 46 games last season, going 19-20-7 to register 45 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 3rd 3.57 Goals Scored 2.95 22nd 26th 3.62 Goals Allowed 2.65 5th 10th 32.5 Shots 30.8 19th 26th 33 Shots Allowed 31 14th 9th 23.42% Power Play % 15.77% 30th 28th 73.01% Penalty Kill % 82.19% 9th

Sabres vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

