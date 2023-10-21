Sabres vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Sabres (1-3) take on the New York Islanders (2-0-1) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN. The Sabres fell to the Calgary Flames 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Islanders are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sabres vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Sabres (-125)
|Islanders (+105)
|6
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres Betting Insights
- The Sabres won two of their five games (40.0%) when favored on the moneyline a season ago.
- Last season, Buffalo was 2-3 (victorious in 40.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Sabres have an implied probability of 55.6% to win.
- A total of 59 Buffalo games last season went over Saturday's over/under of 6 goals.
Islanders Betting Insights
- Last season the Islanders had four wins in the 12 games in which they were an underdog.
- New York had 11 games last season as an underdog by +105 or longer, and went 3-8.
- The moneyline implies a 48.8% chance to win for the Islanders.
- Last season, 44 of New York's games featured more than 6 goals.
Sabres vs Islanders Additional Info
Sabres vs. Islanders Rankings
|Sabres 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Islanders 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|293 (3rd)
|Goals
|242 (22nd)
|297 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|217 (5th)
|63 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (31st)
|61 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (2nd)
Sabres Advanced Stats
- The Sabres scored the third-most goals in the league last season (293 total, 3.6 per game).
- Defensively, Buffalo allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.
- Their goal differential (-4) ranked 19th in the league.
- The 63 power-play goals Buffalo scored last season (on 269 chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.
- The Sabres' 23.42% power-play conversion rate was ninth-best in the league.
- Buffalo recorded nine shorthanded goals last season (eighth among all NHL teams).
- The Sabres had the league's 28th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (73.01%).
- The Sabres won 45.1% of their faceoffs (32nd in the NHL)
- Buffalo scored on 11% of its shots (sixth in league).
- The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Islanders Advanced Stats
- The Islanders had 242 goals last season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- New York had one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the league.
- With a goal differential of +25, they were 12th in the league.
- New York had 35 power-play goals (31st in NHL) on 222 chances.
- The Islanders scored on 15.77% of their power plays, No. 30 in the NHL.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, New York had six.
- At 82.19%, the Islanders had the ninth-best penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- At 51.7%, the Islanders had the NHL's 10th-best faceoff win rate.
- New York's 9.6% shooting percentage was 20th in the league.
- The Islanders held their opponents scoreless eight times.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.