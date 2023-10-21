The Buffalo Sabres (1-3) take on the New York Islanders (2-0-1) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN. The Sabres fell to the Calgary Flames 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Islanders are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Sabres vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-125) Islanders (+105) 6 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres Betting Insights

The Sabres won two of their five games (40.0%) when favored on the moneyline a season ago.

Last season, Buffalo was 2-3 (victorious in 40.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Sabres have an implied probability of 55.6% to win.

A total of 59 Buffalo games last season went over Saturday's over/under of 6 goals.

Islanders Betting Insights

Last season the Islanders had four wins in the 12 games in which they were an underdog.

New York had 11 games last season as an underdog by +105 or longer, and went 3-8.

The moneyline implies a 48.8% chance to win for the Islanders.

Last season, 44 of New York's games featured more than 6 goals.

Sabres vs Islanders Additional Info

Sabres vs. Islanders Rankings

Sabres 2022-23 Total (Rank) Islanders 2022-23 Total (Rank) 293 (3rd) Goals 242 (22nd) 297 (26th) Goals Allowed 217 (5th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 35 (31st) 61 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (2nd)

Sabres Advanced Stats

The Sabres scored the third-most goals in the league last season (293 total, 3.6 per game).

Defensively, Buffalo allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.

Their goal differential (-4) ranked 19th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals Buffalo scored last season (on 269 chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.

The Sabres' 23.42% power-play conversion rate was ninth-best in the league.

Buffalo recorded nine shorthanded goals last season (eighth among all NHL teams).

The Sabres had the league's 28th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (73.01%).

The Sabres won 45.1% of their faceoffs (32nd in the NHL)

Buffalo scored on 11% of its shots (sixth in league).

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Islanders Advanced Stats

The Islanders had 242 goals last season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

New York had one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the league.

With a goal differential of +25, they were 12th in the league.

New York had 35 power-play goals (31st in NHL) on 222 chances.

The Islanders scored on 15.77% of their power plays, No. 30 in the NHL.

In terms of shorthanded goals, New York had six.

At 82.19%, the Islanders had the ninth-best penalty-kill percentage in the league.

At 51.7%, the Islanders had the NHL's 10th-best faceoff win rate.

New York's 9.6% shooting percentage was 20th in the league.

The Islanders held their opponents scoreless eight times.

