Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Buffalo Sabres-New York Islanders matchup at KeyBank Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Sabres vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sabres vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Buffalo's top offensive players this season is Rasmus Dahlin, who has scored four points in four games (zero goals and four assists).

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Oct. 19 0 2 2 4 vs. Lightning Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 at Islanders Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 12 0 0 0 3

Dylan Cozens Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Dylan Cozens has one goal and two assists to total three points (0.8 per game).

Cozens Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Oct. 19 0 2 2 0 vs. Lightning Oct. 17 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 12 0 0 0 2

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Casey Mittelstadt has two total points for Buffalo, with one goal and one assist.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Oct. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Oct. 17 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Oct. 14 1 1 2 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 12 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Brock Nelson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Brock Nelson has scored three goals (1.0 per game) and put up one assist (0.3 per game), contributing to the New York offense with four total points (1.3 per game). He averages 4.0 shots per game, shooting 25%.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Oct. 20 2 0 2 5 vs. Coyotes Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 vs. Sabres Oct. 14 1 1 2 3

Kyle Palmieri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Kyle Palmieri is a top offensive contributor for New York with four total points this season. He has scored one goal and added three assists in three games.

Palmieri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Oct. 20 0 2 2 3 vs. Coyotes Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Oct. 14 1 0 1 4

