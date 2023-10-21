Top Player Prop Bets for Sabres vs. Islanders on October 21, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Buffalo Sabres-New York Islanders matchup at KeyBank Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Sabres vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
One of Buffalo's top offensive players this season is Rasmus Dahlin, who has scored four points in four games (zero goals and four assists).
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
Dylan Cozens Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Dylan Cozens has one goal and two assists to total three points (0.8 per game).
Cozens Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Casey Mittelstadt has two total points for Buffalo, with one goal and one assist.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Brock Nelson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Brock Nelson has scored three goals (1.0 per game) and put up one assist (0.3 per game), contributing to the New York offense with four total points (1.3 per game). He averages 4.0 shots per game, shooting 25%.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 20
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
Kyle Palmieri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)
Kyle Palmieri is a top offensive contributor for New York with four total points this season. He has scored one goal and added three assists in three games.
Palmieri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 20
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|4
