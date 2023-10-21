At the end of the first round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Sam Stevens is currently 61st with a score of +2.

Sam Stevens is currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Sam Stevens Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Stevens has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Stevens has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five appearances, Stevens' average finish has been 43rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 38 -5 270 0 20 2 3 $2.1M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 7,079 yards this week, 68 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Stevens has played in the past year (7,283 yards) is 204 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

Stevens' Last Time Out

Stevens was in the 11th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was good enough to land him in the 78th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Stevens shot better than 52% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Stevens carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Stevens had seven bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Stevens' 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average of 8.0.

At that most recent competition, Stevens' par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Stevens finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Stevens finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Stevens' performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

