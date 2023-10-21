Sarah Kemp will be in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

Sarah Kemp Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Kemp has finished better than par nine times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 17 rounds, Kemp has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Kemp has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

Kemp has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 28 -4 282 0 10 1 2 $317,919

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,680 yards, 335 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Kemp has played in the past year has been 154 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Kemp's Last Time Out

Kemp was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 95th percentile on par 4s at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 3.92 strokes on those 36 holes.

Kemp was better than 97% of the field at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Kemp shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Kemp carded six bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.7).

Kemp's seven birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the tournament average (3.5).

In that most recent tournament, Kemp's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Kemp ended The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at The Ascendant LPGA averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kemp finished without one.

