Can we expect Sean Walker finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600

Walker stats and insights

  • Walker has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • Walker has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up five goals in total (only 1.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
