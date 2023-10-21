Can we expect Sean Walker finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a goal)

Walker stats and insights

Walker has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Walker has no points on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up five goals in total (only 1.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

