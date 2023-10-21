Will Sean Walker Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 21?
Can we expect Sean Walker finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a goal)
Walker stats and insights
- Walker has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Walker has no points on the power play.
- He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up five goals in total (only 1.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
