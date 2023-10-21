Seth Jones Game Preview: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights - October 21
Seth Jones will be among those in action Saturday when his Chicago Blackhawks play the Vegas Golden Knights at United Center. Considering a wager on Jones in the Blackhawks-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Seth Jones vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Jones Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Jones has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 25:10 on the ice per game.
- Through five games this season, Jones has yet to score a goal.
- Despite recording points in three of five games this season, Jones has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- Jones has an assist in three of five games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- The implied probability that Jones hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Jones has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Jones Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have conceded eight goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's +11 goal differential leads in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|5
|Games
|3
|3
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|1
