The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 50 games last season, Holmstrom scored -- but just one goal each time.

Holmstrom produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 15.4% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, allowing 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

