So-yeon Ryu will be among those at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards

So-yeon Ryu Insights

Ryu has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Ryu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Ryu has finished in the top 10 once in her past five tournaments.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five events, Ryu has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 44 +1 288 0 4 0 1 $83,135

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Ryu last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 66th.

Seowon Valley Country Club will play at 6,680 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,015.

The average course Ryu has played in the past year has been 157 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Ryu's Last Time Out

Ryu was in the 88th percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 91st percentile on par 4s at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 36 holes.

Ryu was better than just 31% of the golfers at The Ascendant LPGA on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.81.

Ryu fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Ryu carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.7).

Ryu recorded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 3.5 on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA.

At that most recent outing, Ryu's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Ryu finished The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Ryu recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

