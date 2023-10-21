Stephanie Meadow will be at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at the par-72, 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

Looking to bet on Meadow at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to win the tournament this weekend.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

Stephanie Meadow Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Meadow has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in two of her last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Meadow has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Meadow has finished in the top 10 once in her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

In her past five tournaments, Meadow has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -2 280 0 13 1 2 $621,533

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Meadow last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 72nd.

Measuring 6,680 yards, Seowon Valley Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,015 yards .

The average course Meadow has played in the past year has been 135 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Meadow's Last Time Out

Meadow was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging par to finish in the 39th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which was good enough to land her in the 91st percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Meadow shot better than 74% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Meadow recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, better than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Meadow carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Meadow had more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

At that most recent outing, Meadow's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Meadow finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on six of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 6.2.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Meadow finished without one.

