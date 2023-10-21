The field for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea will feature Sung-hyun Park. The par-72 course spans 6,680 yards and the purse is $2,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Park at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Park Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sung-hyun Park Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Park has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Park has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Park's average finish has been 55th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Park has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 57 +2 280 0 9 0 0 $75,184

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Park last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 56th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Seowon Valley Country Club is set for a shorter 6,680 yards.

Courses that Park has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,549 yards, 131 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Park's Last Time Out

Park finished in the sixth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 38th percentile.

Park was better than 64% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Park did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Park had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Park's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.3.

At that most recent tournament, Park's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Park ended the Kroger Queen City Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Park recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.6.

