When the Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Tage Thompson score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

Thompson has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Thompson's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding seven goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once while averaging 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

