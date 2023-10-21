Tage Thompson will be among those in action Saturday when his Buffalo Sabres face the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center. If you're considering a wager on Thompson against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

Tage Thompson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sabres vs Islanders Game Info

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Thompson has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 19:00 on the ice per game.

Thompson has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Thompson has recorded a point in one of four games playedthis season.

Thompson has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.

The implied probability that Thompson hits the over on his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Thompson has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 4 1 Points 1 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

