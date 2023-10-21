Should you wager on Timothy Liljegren to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Timothy Liljegren score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a goal)

Liljegren stats and insights

Liljegren is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Liljegren has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 20 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

