Should you wager on Timothy Liljegren to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Timothy Liljegren score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a goal)

Liljegren stats and insights

  • Liljegren is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Liljegren has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 20 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

