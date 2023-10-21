Tomas Hertl Game Preview: Sharks vs. Predators - October 21
The San Jose Sharks, with Tomas Hertl, are in action Saturday versus the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Hertl interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Tomas Hertl vs. Predators Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Hertl Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, Hertl has averaged 20:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.
- Through four games this season, Hertl has yet to score a goal.
- Hertl has registered a point in a game three times this season out of four games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Hertl has an assist in three of four games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Hertl has an implied probability of 65.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Hertl has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Hertl Stats vs. the Predators
- On defense, the Predators are conceding 15 total goals (three per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Nashville
|4
|Games
|3
|4
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|1
