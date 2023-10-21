The San Jose Sharks, with Tomas Hertl, are in action Saturday versus the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Hertl interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tomas Hertl vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Hertl has averaged 20:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Through four games this season, Hertl has yet to score a goal.

Hertl has registered a point in a game three times this season out of four games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hertl has an assist in three of four games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hertl has an implied probability of 65.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Hertl has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hertl Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 15 total goals (three per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 4 Games 3 4 Points 2 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.