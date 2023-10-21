Travis Konecny Game Preview: Flyers vs. Stars - October 21
Travis Konecny will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Konecny against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.
Travis Konecny vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Konecny Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, Konecny has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 16:06 on the ice per game.
- Konecny has a goal in two of the four games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.
- Konecny has a point in three of four games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- In two of four contests this season, Konecny has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.
- Konecny's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.
- There is a 37.7% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Konecny Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23
- The Stars conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|4
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|1
|2
|Assists
|0
