Travis Konecny will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Konecny against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Konecny vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Konecny has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 16:06 on the ice per game.

Konecny has a goal in two of the four games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

Konecny has a point in three of four games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In two of four contests this season, Konecny has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Konecny's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 37.7% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Konecny Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 4 Games 2 5 Points 1 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.