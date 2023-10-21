When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Travis Sanheim score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sanheim stats and insights

Sanheim is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Sanheim has picked up one assist on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up five goals in total (only 1.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.0 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.