Trevor Werbylo will play at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, taking place from October 19-21.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards
Werbylo Odds to Win: +50000

Trevor Werbylo Insights

Werbylo has finished below par six times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Werbylo has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Werbylo has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Werbylo has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 49 -3 282 0 12 0 0 $278,081

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The average course Werbylo has played in the past year (7,308 yards) is 229 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Werbylo's Last Time Out

Werbylo was in the 62nd percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open placed him in the 36th percentile.

Werbylo was better than 52% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Werbylo shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Werbylo had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Werbylo's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average (eight).

In that last competition, Werbylo's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Werbylo finished the Shriners Children's Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Werbylo carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

