The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Bertuzzi find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

Bertuzzi has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Bertuzzi's shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 20 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream:

