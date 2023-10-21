The Toronto Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bertuzzi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi has averaged 15:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In one of four games this year, Bertuzzi has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Bertuzzi has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Bertuzzi has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.

Bertuzzi's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 20 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 4 Games 2 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

