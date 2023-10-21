Tyler Johnson will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights meet on Saturday at United Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Johnson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Johnson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Johnson has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 15:46 on the ice per game.

Johnson has a goal in two of the five games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

Johnson has tallied point in two of five games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Johnson has yet to put up an assist this year through five games.

Johnson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnson has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up eight goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 5 Games 3 3 Points 2 3 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.