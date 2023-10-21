Tyson Alexander will play at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan at Accordia Golf Narashino CC, taking place from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Alexander at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Alexander Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Tyson Alexander Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Alexander has finished below par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Alexander has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Alexander has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -6 278 0 11 1 1 $1.2M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC is set for 7,079 yards.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Alexander has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,286 yards, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at 7,079 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was poor, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

Alexander was better than only 20% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Alexander recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Alexander had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Alexander's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average (8.0).

At that most recent competition, Alexander's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Alexander finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, less than the tournament average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Alexander underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.