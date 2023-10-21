Can we expect Tyson Foerster lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a goal)

Foerster 2022-23 stats and insights

Foerster scored in three of eight games last season, but only one goal each time.

Foerster picked up one assist on the power play.

He took 1.9 shots per game, sinking 20.0% of them.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

The Stars conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars earned six shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

