Tyson Foerster will be among those in action Saturday when his Philadelphia Flyers play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Foerster available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tyson Foerster vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Foerster Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 8 games last season, Foerster had a plus-minus of +2, and averaged 16:34 on the ice.

He had a goal in three of eight games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

In three of eight games last season, Foerster had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Foerster Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

