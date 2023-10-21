Will Tyson Jost score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Jost 2022-23 stats and insights

Jost scored in seven of 71 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Jost produced no points on the power play last season.

Jost averaged 1.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

The Islanders earned eight shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

