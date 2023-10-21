Should you bet on Victor Olofsson to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson 2022-23 stats and insights

In 21 of 75 games last season, Olofsson scored -- and seven times he scored multiple goals.

On the power play, Olofsson posted seven goals and five assists.

Olofsson's shooting percentage last season was 17.4%. He averaged two shots per game.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

The Islanders allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Islanders earned eight shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

