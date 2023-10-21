In the upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Warren Foegele to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Foegele stats and insights

Foegele has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Foegele has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 19 goals in total (4.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

