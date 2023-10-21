William Eklund will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators face off on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Eklund's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

William Eklund vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Eklund has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:59 on the ice per game.

Eklund has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Eklund has registered a point in one of four games playedthis year.

Through four games this year, Eklund has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability that Eklund hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Eklund has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eklund Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 15 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 4 Games 2 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

