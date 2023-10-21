William Eklund Game Preview: Sharks vs. Predators - October 21
William Eklund will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators face off on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Eklund's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
William Eklund vs. Predators Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eklund Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, Eklund has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:59 on the ice per game.
- Eklund has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Eklund has registered a point in one of four games playedthis year.
- Through four games this year, Eklund has not recorded an assist.
- The implied probability that Eklund hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.
- Eklund has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Eklund Stats vs. the Predators
- The Predators are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 15 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Nashville
|4
|Games
|2
|1
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.