Will William Nylander score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.5 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Nylander has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Nylander has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 20 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

