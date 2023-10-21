William Nylander Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Lightning - October 21
The Toronto Maple Leafs, including William Nylander, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you're thinking about a wager on Nylander against the Lightning, we have lots of info to help.
William Nylander vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Nylander Season Stats Insights
- Nylander's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:12 per game on the ice, is -3.
- Nylander has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though four games played, including multiple goals once.
- Nylander has a point in all four games he's played this season, with multiple points in two of them.
- Nylander has an assist in all four games this year, but has yet to register a multi-assist effort.
- The implied probability is 70.4% that Nylander hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Nylander Stats vs. the Lightning
- The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -3 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|4
|Games
|9
|7
|Points
|13
|3
|Goals
|5
|4
|Assists
|8
