The Toronto Maple Leafs, including William Nylander, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you're thinking about a wager on Nylander against the Lightning, we have lots of info to help.

William Nylander vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:12 per game on the ice, is -3.

Nylander has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though four games played, including multiple goals once.

Nylander has a point in all four games he's played this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Nylander has an assist in all four games this year, but has yet to register a multi-assist effort.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Nylander hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 4 Games 9 7 Points 13 3 Goals 5 4 Assists 8

