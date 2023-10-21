Yan Liu will play from October 19-21 in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea, taking on a par-72, 6,680-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Liu at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Liu Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Yan Liu Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Liu has shot better than par 11 times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once in her last 17 rounds.

Liu has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five events, Liu's average finish has been 48th.

She has made the cut in four of her past five tournaments.

Liu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 45 -3 270 0 10 1 1 $209,350

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,680 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Liu will take to the 6,680-yard course this week at Seowon Valley Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,550 yards in the past year.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu was in the 51st percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai was strong, putting her in the 78th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Liu shot better than only 15% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Liu recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Liu carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Liu's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the field average of 6.5.

In that most recent competition, Liu's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.3).

Liu finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Liu outperformed the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.