Will Yegor Zamula Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 21?
Can we count on Yegor Zamula scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)
Zamula 2022-23 stats and insights
- Zamula did not score in 14 games last season.
- Zamula produced no points on the power play last season.
Stars 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Stars allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
- The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
