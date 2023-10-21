Can we count on Yegor Zamula scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)

Zamula 2022-23 stats and insights

Zamula did not score in 14 games last season.

Zamula produced no points on the power play last season.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

The Stars allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

